Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian diaspora during a programme, in Kuwait, on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to Kuwait, underscored the growing importance of trade and commerce in strengthening the bilateral ties between India and Kuwait, news agency ANI reported.

PM Modi visited Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the State. This marks the first visit by an Indian PM to Kuwait in 43 years.

In an interview with Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Saturday, he highlighted the significant rise in two-way trade, emphasising their energy partnership and the increasing presence of 'Made in India' products across various sectors in the Middle Eastern country, ANI reported.

"Trade and commerce have been important pillars of our bilateral relationship. Our bilateral trade has been on an upswing. Our energy partnership adds a unique value to our bilateral trade," PM Modi said.

"We are happy to see 'Made in India' products, particularly in automobiles, electrical and mechanical machinery, and telecom segments making new inroads in Kuwait. India today is manufacturing world-class products at the most affordable cost. Diversification to non-oil trade is key to achieving greater bilateral trade," he added.

According to ANI, he also spoke about deepening the potential for collaboration in diverse fields such as health, technology, digital innovation, and textiles.

PM Modi further said that India and Kuwait share a deep and historic bond, and the relationship between both countries has always been one of warmth and friendship. He noted that the crosscurrents of history and exchanges through ideas and commerce have brought the people of both nations closer together, KUNA reported.

"We have traded with each other since time immemorial. The discoveries in Failaka Island speak of our shared past. The Indian Rupee was a legal tender in Kuwait for over a century until 1961. This shows how closely our economies were integrated," PM Modi told KUNA.

He added, "Overall, the bilateral ties are progressing well and, if I could say, scaling new heights. I eagerly look forward to my talks with His Highness the Emir to elevate our ties in various areas including defence, trade, investment, and energy. The strong roots of our historical ties must be matched by the fruits of our 21st-century partnership – dynamic, robust, and multifaceted. There is a lot we have achieved together, but the possibilities are limitless for our partnership. I am sure this visit will give new wings to it."

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi received a rousing ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour in Kuwait during his state visit to the Gulf country. He was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Bayan Palace, Kuwait, with the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, also present during the ceremony.

Details of the meeting were shared by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs on X.

"A special welcome on a historic visit! PM @narendramodi arrives at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait to a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. Warmly received by HH Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, PM of Kuwait. Extensive talks with HH the Amir, Crown Prince, and PM of Kuwait lie ahead," Randhir Jaiswal wrote.

On Saturday, PM Modi visited the Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait, where he interacted with Indian workers and highlighted their contribution to the country's development.

PM Modi spoke about the aspirations of Indian workers, linking them to his vision for a "Viksit Bharat 2047."

(With ANI inputs)