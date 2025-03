The doodle celebrates the contributions of countless women in space exploration, ancient discoveries and lab research

To commemorate International Women’s Day 2025, tech giant Google on Saturday dedicated a special doodle to honour visionary females in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8 to raise awareness of the issues impacting women all over the world, and to acknowledge and appreciate their contributions to different fields and domains of life. The theme this year’s observance is “For all women and girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment”.

The doodle, which consists of symbols related to science and technology, celebrates the contributions of countless women in space exploration, ancient discoveries and lab research, as well as how they shaped the world throughout history.

“With our Doodle, we honor visionary women in STEM fields,” Google said in a blog post.

“The Doodle artwork spotlights groundbreaking contributions by women who revolutionised space exploration, uncovered ancient discoveries, and pioneered lab research that fundamentally shaped our understanding of physics, chemistry, and biology,” the global tech giant added.

Google further highlighted that “these achievements represent just a small fraction of women’s contributions to science”.

Despite global advancements, women continue to remain underrepresented in STEM, making up just 29 per cent of the global STEM workforce. According to UNESCO, 33.3 per cent is the global average percentage of female researchers and only 35 per cent of all students in STEM related fields of study are women.

“Their work represents the ongoing progress towards gender equality, yet STEM remains one of the areas where significant gaps still persist,” Google said. However, the progress continues as more women across the globe are breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes and inspiring the next generation to pursue careers in science and technology.

“International Women’s Day serves as a powerful reminder: the achievements of women have shaped our world throughout history. And it is because of their collective brilliance that we are able to experience the wonders of the modern world,” Google further said.

(With inputs from IANS)