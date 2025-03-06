Breaking News
We must ensure gender equality begins at home

Updated on: 06 March,2025 08:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

The girl’s parents, in-laws, and husband have been named as accused in the first information report.

We must ensure gender equality begins at home

Representation pic

A case has been registered against five persons for allegedly marrying off an underage girl in Thane district, the police said recently.


The police registered a case under Section 64 (rape) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, an official said. The girl’s parents, in-laws, and husband have been named as accused in the first information report.


The incident came to light just days before Women’s Day, when numerous events and felicitations will be held for our women warriors in all fields. It also throws the larger picture into perspective. Even as we celebrate our women, this is a reminder that they still face huge challenges, many beginning at home.


Attitudes need to change not just outside but within the family too. The way a daughter is brought up and her relationship with siblings influences how she sees herself when she goes out in the world. Parity at home, ensuring there is no discrimination between sons and daughters, creating equal opportunities for both and not viewing girls as something to be ‘married off’ are vital as a first step towards a more just society. The home is the girl’s immediate environment, and if that is not conducive or encouraging for her to find her fullest and true potential, then, that is a huge disadvantage at the start itself.

This particular family or group of persons who wanted to marry off this underage girl need to be given the strictest punishment. It is also certainly not an isolated case, there are cases where underage girls are being married off, sometimes undetected, at times, ages are being fudged. This is grave and for this to stop, there needs to be a two-pronged approach—change in attitude and punitive, legal action.

mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news

