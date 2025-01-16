This comes after the Uttar Pardesh government’s initiative to shower rose petals on the devotees on all 'Amrit Snan' days

Flower petals being showered on devotees at Mahakumbh 2025 (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article Google celebrates Mahakumbh 2025 with rose petal shower on search screen x 00:00

Google has joined the celebration of the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 with a rose petal animation on its search screen.

If one looks up 'Kumbh', 'Maha Kumbh', 'Kumbh Mela', 'Mahakumbh' or any similar iterations on Google, the screen plays an animation in the background showing a virtual shower of rose petals.

This comes after the Uttar Pardesh government’s initiative to shower rose petals on the devotees. On all major days, helicopters are deployed to shower flower petals at the ghats and Akharas while people take a holy dip in the river Ganga.

Google also allows for the animation to be replayed or shared with others via email, Facebook, X, and WhatsApp. A third option allows one to dismiss the animation.

About Mahakumbh 2025 flower shower

The Horticulture Department, on the directives of the Yogi Adityanath government, had been meticulously preparing for the flower showers at the Mahakumbh 2025 for weeks. Special arrangements were made to procure and store rose petals to ensure an uninterrupted shower during the bathing festival.

Preparations are well in place for similar flower showers on all the major 'Amrit Snan Parvs' of the Mahakumbh, with plans to use around 20 quintals of rose petals for each occasion.

About Mahakumbh 2025

The Mahakumbh -- one of the largest spiritual gatherings on the planet -- is being held on the banks of the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, in Prayagraj.

The mega fair, where millions of pilgrims turn up for a holy dip in the Sangam kicked off on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

While nearly 5 crore people descended for the Mahakumbh on the first two days itself, the Uttar Pradesh government, which is hosting the event, expects a footfall of 40 crore to 45 crore during the entire Mela period.

Special provisions have been made to ensure a seamless experience for visitors during the event and to attract global tourists, in order to highlight India’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

(With agency inputs)