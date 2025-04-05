While addressing a question about the fitness of young pace sensation Mayank Yadav, Langer noticed a phone ringing near him at the podium

IPL 2025 | 'Who's Maa?': Langer's comical phone moment goes viral post LSG victory

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer had the media room in splits when he answered a reporter’s phone during the post-match press conference, following his team’s 12-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in an IPL 2025 clash on Friday.

While addressing a question about the fitness of young pace sensation Mayank Yadav, Langer noticed a phone ringing near him at the podium. The caller ID amusingly flashed 'Mom' on the screen. With a smile and a quick glance toward the reporter, Langer asked, “Who’s Maa?” before seeking permission to take the call.

With the room watching intently, Langer picked up the phone and quipped, “Mom, it’s 12:08 AM, I’m at a press conference,” instantly sending the assembled reporters into fits of laughter. The moment went viral on social media, showcasing the Australian coach’s charismatic and easy-going nature.

🎥 #LSG Head Coach, Justin Langer, has a field day at the post-match press conference 😊#TATAIPL | #LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/JAolaa5GTo — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2025

The mood in the LSG camp was understandably upbeat after bouncing back from a crushing defeat to Punjab Kings with a much-needed win over MI. After posting a commanding 204-run total, LSG’s bowling unit held their nerve to restrict MI to 191-5, securing their second win in four games of the IPL 2025.

Reflecting on the team’s turnaround, Langer praised his players for their resilience and composure. He also addressed the discussions surrounding pitch conditions at their home venue, which had come under scrutiny after their previous loss. Team mentor Zaheer Khan had earlier suggested that the surface didn’t complement LSG’s style of play, hinting that the conditions had played a role in their defeat.

However, Langer was quick to downplay any pitch-related concerns, choosing instead to focus on adaptability and performance. “To be completely honest, both pitches here have been excellent for the past two years. There was a little bit of emotion after the last game. My whole time as the head coach, I’ve really enjoyed playing here."

He emphasised that dwelling too much on the conditions could be counterproductive. “The less we talk about the pitches, the better,” Langer reiterated. "It’s nice to have a little bit of variations on how they play. The less we talk about the pitches the better."

With the team back on the winning track, Langer seemed content with the balance and depth in the squad. The return of key players and the form of the top order have provided much-needed momentum to LSG's campaign.