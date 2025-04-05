Breaking News
IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants roar the loudest

Updated on: 05 April,2025 08:57 AM IST  |  Lucknow
Santosh Suri |

Top

LSG’s death-overs bowlers restrict big-hitting Mumbai Indians batters to pull off stunning 12-run win at Ekana Stadium; Mitch Marsh top-scores for hosts with 31-ball 60 to upstage Suryakumar Yadav’s 43-ball 67 for MI

IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants roar the loudest

LSG pacer Avesh Khan (centre) celebrates the dismissal of MI’s Suryakumar Yadav with teammates in Lucknow yesterday. Pic/PTI

Mumbai Indians required a record chase to subdue Lucknow Super Giants, but it was not to be as the visitors fell 12 runs short after LSG posted 203-8 in a thrilling, action-packed, high-scoring match at the Ekana Stadium on Friday. 


MI were without their most experienced batter Rohit Sharma — injured while batting in the nets the previous day — could manage 188/5, having LSG a much-needed win at home. This was the first time the home team had crossed the 200-run mark, and their bowlers, after floundering mid-innings, recovered well to defend the target amidst high drama.


MI’s Suryakumar Yadav against LSG yesterday. Pic/AFPMI’s Suryakumar Yadav against LSG yesterday. Pic/AFP


The charge was led by Suryakumar Yadav, who was playing his 100th IPL game. He played a superb knock (67 off 43), but after his dismissal in the 17th over at 152, the match swung LSG’s way. SKY had done well to put the team in a position to launch the final assault on the target, but skipper Hardik Pandya and Impact player Tilak Varma could not take them across in a tense finish. In fact, Tilak Varma was retired out with seven balls to go, but the new batter Mitch Santner could not make much of a difference as Shardul Thakur bowled a brilliant 19th over giving away just seven runs.

Avesh Khan then ensured that MI did not get the required 22 run in the final over despite bowling with just four fielders outside the circle after the home team were penalised for slow over rate. This was MI third defeat and LSG’s second win in four matches each. 

It would have been a particularly disappointing result for Hardik as he had taken a 5-36  for the first time in T20s. 

Earlier, put into bat, opener Mitch Marsh was the top-scorer for LSG with a 31-ball 60 (9x4, 2x6). 

Brief scores
LSG 203-8 in 20 overs (M Marsh 60, A Markram 53, A Badoni 30; H Pandya 5-36) beat MI 191-5 in 20 overs (S Yadav 67, N Dhir 46, H Pandya 28*; D Rathi 1-21) by 12 runs

