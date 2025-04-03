Suryakumar Yadav leaving Mumbai for Goa? MCA clears the air

The speculation surrounding Yadav’s potential switch gained traction after India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal confirmed his move from Mumbai to Goa for the upcoming domestic season

Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: AFP)

Amid swirling reports suggesting that India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is considering a move from Mumbai to Goa in domestic cricket, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) broke its silence, putting the rumours to rest.

MCA secretary Abhay Hadap issued a statement, as per news agency PTI: "The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is aware of rumors circulating on social media regarding Suryakumar Yadav's alleged decision to move players to Goa instead of playing for Mumbai."

"MCA officials have spoken with Surya this morning and can confirm that these rumours are completely baseless and untrue. Suryakumar Yadav remains committed for Mumbai and takes immense pride in playing for Mumbai. We urge everyone to refrain from spreading misinformation and to support our players as they continue to contribute to Mumbai Cricket Association," he added.

Earlier yesterday, the star batter vehemently refuted the claims in a sarcastic social media post. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Yadav mocked the speculation, writing: “Script writer hai ya journalist? Agar hasna hai toh I will stop watching comedy movies and start reading these articles. Ekdum bakwas.” (Are you a scriptwriter or a journalist? If you expect me to laugh, I’ll stop watching comedy movies and start reading these articles. Utter rubbish.)

Script writer hai ya journalist? Agar hasna hai toh I will stop watching comedy movies and start reading these articles. Ekdum bakwas 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VG3YwQ5eYb — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) April 2, 2025

Jaiswal’s move to Goa spurs speculation

The speculation surrounding Yadav’s potential switch gained traction after India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal confirmed his move from Mumbai to Goa for the upcoming domestic season. According to PTI, the 23-year-old formally communicated his decision to the MCA on Tuesday, and his request was promptly accepted.

Jaiswal’s decision to shift bases came as a surprise, given that he ascended through Mumbai’s robust club and age-group cricket structure. The move is believed to be motivated by a potential leadership opportunity with Goa.

Over the years, several Mumbai cricketers have migrated to other domestic teams in pursuit of better opportunities. Notable names include Arjun Tendulkar, Siddhesh Lad, Eknath Kerkar, and Kshemal Waingankar, who previously represented Goa. Other Mumbai players who opted for stints with different state teams include Sarfaraz Khan (Uttar Pradesh, before returning), Munaf Patel (Maharashtra), Sairaj Bahutule (Maharashtra), Amol Muzumdar (Assam), and Wasim Jaffer (Vidarbha).

Jaiswal’s IPL 2025 form under scrutiny

Jaiswal’s decision coincides with a lean run in IPL 2025, where he has struggled for form, managing only 34 runs in three matches for Rajasthan Royals. However, his performances in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy were commendable. The left-hander amassed 391 runs in five Tests against Australia at an impressive average of 43.44, which included a century and two half-centuries.