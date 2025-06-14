The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has undertaken work for a 600-mm diameter pipeline along the Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road, next to the Laxmibag Nala

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has undertaken work for a 600-mm diameter pipeline along the Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road, next to the Laxmibag Nala.

Accordingly, it has scheduled a water cut in the Ghatkopar (East) area on June 16, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Once the work is completed, the water supply will be restored to normal, the Mumbai civic body said in a press release.

The municipal corporation has urged the residents of the affected area to conserve water and cooperate with the authorities during this maintenance period.

Will start releasing reserve lake water from June 16, says BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that it will start releasing reserve water stock from lakes from June 16 to meet the city’s demands of drinking water supply. As of June 13, the water levels in the seven lakes are at 9.21 per cent, or 133,364 million litres. At full capacity, the lakes carry a total of 1,447,363 ML (million litres) of water.

The seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi. Of the three lakes located on the Vaitarna river (Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, and Modak Sagar lakes), the BMC on Thursday stopped using water from the Upper Vaitarna lake, located at the highest elevation on the river.

The required amount of water has been transferred from the Upper Vaitarna to the lower lakes of Middle Vaitarna and Modak Sagar for supply to the city. This supply will suffice for the next two days, following which, reserve water stock will be used from the Upper Vaitarna Lake from June 16 onwards.

The Upper Vaitarna Lake comes under the state government, and a specific amount of water is allotted to the BMC for use annually, according to information from the hydraulics department. Over the past 24 hours, the catchment areas of these lakes have received 103 millimetres of rainfall.

Reservoir of progress: Palghar's Deharji project reaches 80 per cent completion

Metropolitan Commissioner, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, said that the Deharji Medium Project, a key water infrastructure initiative in Palghar district, has achieved a significant progress.

Located on the Deharji River, a tributary of the west-flowing Vaitarna River, near Suksale village in Palghar's Vikramgad, the project involves the construction of an earthen and masonry dam with a total storage capacity of 95.60 million cubic metres and usable storage of 93.22 million cubic metres, equivalent to 255 million litres per day (MLD).

The project is being carried out by the Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation (KIDC) with a financial assistance of 25,99.15 crore from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). KIDC had initially awarded the execution contract to M/s PVR Projects Ltd on July 27, 2006, and MMRDA is working on a detailed project report for the implementation of bulk drinking water supply scheme through this dam.