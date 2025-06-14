India coach Gambhir returns home to be with ailing mother

The Shubman Gill-led Indian Test squad are in the UK to play a five-match series against England starting June 20 in Leeds.

Gautam Gambhir

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Friday returned to the country after his mother Seema Gambhir had to be hospitalised due to a health emergency, a BCCI source told PTI.

The source said Gambhir had to fly back to attend to his mother, who suffered a heart attack and is currently in the ICU in a New Delhi hospital.

“Gautam’s mother had a heart attack on Wednesday. He and his family left for India on Thursday and they have reached Delhi,” the BCCI source informed.

In Gambhir’s absence, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate will assume the team’s charge during the four-day intra-squad match between India and India ‘A’, which began here on Friday.

He will have assistance from other coaching staff such as bowling coach Morne Morkel and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.

