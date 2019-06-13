Sibling goals! Suhana Khan is happy in brother Aryan Khan's company

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's children, Suhana and Aryan Khan share a great bond with each other and were recently seen partying together

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's children, Suhana and Aryan Khan, always take out time and spend their vacation in India with parents. The 19-year-old is creating waves with her aura and her pictures immediately go viral. A new picture of Suhana has surfaced on social media with her brother Aryan Khan. One of Suhana Khan's fan clubs shared a picture of Suhana and Aryan posing together. The photo is now dominating social media.

View this post on Instagram âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) onJun 12, 2019 at 3:28am PDT

In the picture, Suhana is dressed in white shorts and a white loose crop top and is all smiles at the camera. Whereas, Aryan is decked up in a casual blue hoodie looking away from the lens. On Friday night, Aryan and Suhana Khan stepped out with their friends Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday for a party. They were spotted at a popular cafe in Lower Parel. Suhana Khan looked chic and stylish in an all-black attire - dungaree shorts and a black t-shirt. She opted for white sports shoes and let her hair open. The teenager completed her look with a glossy brown lip shade.

View Photos: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday party the night away

While she may be known as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan made her own name in the glamour world by becoming a magazine's cover star for the August 2018 issue. At age 18, Suhana did her first photo shoot ever. She said in an interview, "I absolutely loved shooting this cover. Especially the dancing shots. I love dancing. It was so much fun. I was excited when my parents brought it up. I wanted to say yes straight away, but they wanted me to think about it - this is a very public thing. They wanted me to gain confidence from the experience, not lose it."

In 2018, along with her classmates, Suhana Khan appeared for the international baccalaureate exam and graduated from school. According to reports, her next step is pursuing further education in a university.

Talking about Aryan Khan, a recent report says that he is studying filmmaking in California but wants to get into acting. The report says that Shah Rukh Khan has been showing Aryan's pictures to some top-notch Hollywood producers but has been advised against the superhero film that Aryan is keen on doing.

Shah Rukh Khan had earlier told the media that Aryan harbours no acting aspirations. "Aryan doesn't want to be an actor, he wants to make films, become a director and is training for it in the US." Also, there were reports of Aryan assisting Karan Johar for Takht. What better ground than the sets of Takht to get practical training!

Also Read: Suhana Khan is excited to see herself on the big screens, here's proof

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates