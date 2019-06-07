Suhana Khan is excited to herself on the big screens, here's proof

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's latest video, shared by one of her many fan clubs has gone viral

That Suhana Khan aspires to be an actor, is known to everyone. The star kid has always professed her love to be in front of the cameras. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana is already a star in her own right on social media. From her college pictures to her acting on-stage, those pictures are proof that she has the genes running in her veins.

One of the videos surfaced online has Suhana Khan acting in a short film in the UK. The star kid is editing the video and a clip of it has been shared online by one of her fan clubs. And appears to be all excited for the final cut.

A few days ago, Suhana Khan attended the wedding of her cousin Alia Chhiba (niece of Gauri Khan) in Kolkata. Suhana impressed everyone with her sartorial choices and the pictures were loved by her followers.

Doesn't Suhana carry off her saree perfectly? Suhana chose an earthy colour for her saree and paired it with a matching halter-neck blouse. She accessorised her look with long chandelier earrings and open, wavy hair. Keeping her makeup minimal, Suhana has nailed the traditional Indian look.

While she may be known as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan made her own name in the glamour world by becoming a magazine's cover star for the August 2018 issue. At age 18, Suhana did her first photo shoot ever. She said in an interview, "I absolutely loved shooting this cover. Especially the dancing shots. I love dancing. It was so much fun. I was excited when my parents brought it up. I wanted to say yes straight away, but they wanted me to think about it - this is a very public thing. They wanted me to gain confidence from the experience, not lose it."

In 2018, along with her classmates, Suhana Khan appeared for the international baccalaureate exam and graduated from school. According to reports, her next step is pursuing further education in a university.

