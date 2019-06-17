Netizens flood the internet with memes about the new Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagi Kay

television

Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay has been a classic in the history of Indian television and the love it is receiving even now is a testimony to the fact how much people love the prime show. Karan Singh Grover has become the talk of the town as he will be essaying the role of Mr Bajaj in the second innings of the show and fans cannot stop gushing over the actor playing the iconic baddie and memes are stealing the show.

With a plethora of memes taking over the internet like a storm, netizens are pouring in all their appreciation for Karan Singh Grover being the choice for the role. More so, the actor is being hailed as the "perfect one". For being hailed as 'gentleman goals' to Karan's fierce first look, he is not just winning the internet, but also our hearts.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay was one of the most popular shows on the telly for a very long time. The show became iconic and Mr Bajaj was one character who was loved even though he was an antagonist. Ronit Roy originally played the role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay that ran from 2001 to 2008 and the second run of the show, which recently started airing on television will witness Karan Singh Grover portraying the same role.

Meanwhile, two promos introducing Mr Bajaj were out recently, which have piqued the interests of the audience. In one of the video clips, Mr Bajaj is seen making a dramatic entry jumping from a skyscraper while unveiling the logo of his company.

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as Prerna and Anurag and now the show will witness Karan as Mr Bajaj creating all the buzz.

