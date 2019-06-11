Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Ekta Kapoor introduces Karan Singh Grover as Rishab Bajaj

television

Karan Singh Grover is the new face as Mr Rishab Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. After many names floating around for this character, Ekta finally settled down on Karan Singh Grover

Ekta Kapoor shared this photo on her Instagram account

After a long hunt for someone to portray the role of Mr Rishab Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, producer Ekta Kapoor has finally settled down on Karan Singh Grover. The actor enjoys humungous popularity on television, especially amongst female fans. Karan rose to fame with his character as Dr Armaan in Dill Mill Gayye.

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share this news. She shared a photo of Karan Singh Grover with salt-and-pepper hair and decked in a black suit. She described the character as: "Hello Rishab !!! U are hardhearted as steel and sexy old wine .... An acquired taste like single malt ....u carry ur calculated casualness with a panther like walk!!!! Mr bajaj is back!!! Prerna now is going to torn between Anu’s boyish yet deep intensity n bajaj‘s age old charm !!! [sic]"

Hina Khan, who played Komolika wished him luck by writing, "Woohooooo many congratulations to you and team, my best wishes to Karan [sic]"

The hunt for the new Mr Bajaj was going on for quite some time now. Producer Ekta Kapoor had taken to her Instagram account to announce the hunt. Soon after Hina Khan's character, Komolika's exit from the show, Ekta Kapoor wanted to introduce the character, Mr Bajaj.

In her Instagram post, she had written: "The time has come ! To say bye to @ronitboseroy as d iconic mr bajaj ! N d search for d new one@begins! I have cast ( n not 'casted' As someone told me) Ronit in many roles but this remains our most iconic one together @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan @realhinakhan @poojabanerjeee @subhavi all have been perfect as anurag Prerna komo Nivi .. willl bajaj match up( hmmmm) [sic]"

For Karan Singh Grover, who has been away from the silver screen since 2015, this show will be a comeback. In the earlier version of the show, Karan had played the first husband of Sneha (Jennifer Winget), Prerna (Shweta Tiwari) and Anurag (Cezanne Khan)'s daughter.

On the work front, the 37-year-old actor will be seen in a thriller titled Aadat. It also stars his wife actress Bipasha Basu. This will be the second time Karan will be seen starring with Bipasha. He also has ALTBalaji's web series Boss – Baap of Special Services in his kitty.

Also Read: Medium does not matter for Karan Singh Grover

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates