Hema Upadhyay murder: Warrant against accused's father

One accused Vijay Rajbhar (left) has been in jail since December 2015, while the other, Vidyadhar Rajbhar, has been missing since the murder

A court in Mumbai on Friday issued a bailable warrant against Ramadhar Rajbhar, father of Vijay Rajbhar who is an accused in the the murder of artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Haresh Bhambhani.

Mumbai-based artist Hema and her lawyer Bhambani were killed on December 11, 2016 and their bodies disposed of in Kandivli. The warrant was issued against Ramadhar for not producing before court a tempo, which belongs to Vijay and was allegedly used for disposal of bodies of the two victims. A sessions court had directed the prosecution to produce photographs of the tempo, which is in the custody of Ramadhar.

“We sought a warrant as Ramadhar failed to appear before the court and did not make any submission about production of the tempo or its photograph before the court,” the prosecution said.

The police had seized the tempo as part of the probe but Ramadhar was allowed to take it later. The court had, at the time, directed Ramadhar to execute an indemnity bond of R5 lakh, and had asked him to produce the vehicle as and when required in the case. The prosecution is presently examining the panch witness before whom the tempo was seized.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever