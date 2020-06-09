Hemang Shah inspires dream as a Photographer

When you have the passion and love for something, and you are pursuing as a professional life become easy, yes you may phase tough time, but at the end, you get satisfaction, appreciation with money as time passes. One Mumbai based photographer Hemang Shah who was spending most of his time on the streets wandering from places to places capture emotions.

Hemang love travelling explore new places and meet different people; he feels that has helped him a lot. All this contributed beautifully in his life; he has learned many things from different people from different cultures.

It was one beautiful day that he ended up landing at Nip(National institute of Photography Dadar) with his friend who was very keen on him getting into this field since this institute had workshops and courses, and it was vacationing back then in 2009 he didn't really have much to do so, he enrolled him into this institute for a one year course for diploma into fashion photography.

Hemang got the chance to interned with a renowned photographer for about a year and thought of starting up his own brand H.S.Photography but was not sure If he should start working on his own or under someone.

Starting was not easy, but his passion and love for Photography gave him boost even he was working for 250-500, which was his starting pay. But as say good things don't take time to get the limelight.

He got the first real break for a movie called "Delli Wali Zalim Girlfriend to do BTS, and slowly he started connecting to PR & Marketing Agencies for the shoot collaborated with modelling agencies, and after that, there is no looking back for him. Hemang's family's role is significant in his life; they have supported him at every stage of his life.

According to Hemang believe fashion is not just something that comes from the streets of Milan but the birds-eye view of looking at minute things.

Fashion, to me, is a collaboration of different cultures customs traditions portrayed in one frame. Hemang looks through the lens was waking up each day to set up new horizons reflecting his work

Hemang has done portfolio shoots for stars like Shirley Setia, Nandish Sadu, Ankita Lokhande, Akanksha Puri, Tanisha Dhillion, Kriti Sanon, Jackie Shroff, Kapil Dev, Prachi Mishra (Former Miss India), Jevyandu Sharma, Vishaal Kotian and many more international models for fashion shoots.

Also worked for magazines & Designers and brands like Sav Lamba, threads & stitches, surkriti, Karishma & aashita, Elaxi, Rass, Telon & ascots & Chappel etc to name a few there is no surprise that Photography is the love of his life, but travelling is also the blood in his veins.

The photos he takes is the way he sees the world every frame, every picture is unique in its style and has a story of its very own.

Now he travels across the globe to shoot. Have been regularly going to DUBAI for a luxury brand shoot. Here's wishing Hemang shah man with Visionary eye who's every click is candid.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.