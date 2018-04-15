Here are 4 Indian bookstgrammers you must follow in Instagram

Here's our top picks of Indian #bookstgrammers who are giving us reading goals on Instagram

Instagram page: thebooksatchel

Curator: Resh Susan

Followers: 28.5K followers

A self-proclaimed bibliophile, Resh Susan's Instagram photographs are likely to make you green with envy. The white linen sheet of her bed and grey pillows, which play peek-a-boo in her frames, work as the perfect canvas on which she creates stunning artistry with books and food.

Sometimes she shows us how to relish the classics with her English breakfast of bagel, sausages and scrambled eggs, and on other occasions, she settles for the humble cornflakes to go with magnum opuses like Jeet Thayil's The Book of Chocolate Saints. Not to mention kaju katlis with Khaled Hosseini's The Kite Runner, and laddoos with Harry Potter. Our favourite, was the Marie biscuit and chai with Vivek Shanbag's Ghachar Ghochar. All of this together, makes Susan's page both, delicious and heartwarming.

Instagram page: mybookjacket

Curator: Chitra aka Vicky

Followers: 2,133 followers

If there's one thing we learn about bookstagrammer Chitra, as we browse through her handle, it's that she loves sipping on chai, while reading. There's also the occasional milkshake, ice-cream, freshly-baked cakes and healthy salads, which you can't help devour with a Jeanette Winterson and Sarah Perry.

For those, who are curious as to what's on her reading list, Chitra offers a steady supply of interesting and unusual books - right from mythology, supernatural, horror, romance, biographies and literary fiction. But, it's her Philippa Gregory novels on the monarchy, and her jacket collections of the Reader's Digest series, which we want to get hold of.

Instagram page: khubaibliophile

Curator: Mir Khubaib

Followers: 6,732 followers

Mir loves flowers, dry leaves, domino dices and politics, and that's how he likes talking about his collection. Be it a Gabriel García Márquez book or an Agatha Christie - they all rest well on the barks of a dried shrub. We have roses for Marrissa Meyer's Heartless and Alice Walker's The Colour Purple.

But, what strikes most is his geometrical designs with the domino dices, which lend themselves beautifully to JRR Tolkein, Virginia Woolf and Henry Miller's books. For mums who want to get their kids into reading, he offers Enid Blyton's Noddy and Famous Five series. His work doesn't just include pictures, Mir also discusses politics. Dante's Circle of Hell and Virgil's O Cruel Alexis are accompanied with a caption on how the Rohingya people have been systematically persecuted for decades.

Instagram page: ekcupcoffee

Curator: Nirav Mehta

Followers: 1,422 followers

If you want to know what the book club, Bibliophiles of Bombay, are up to, its founder, Nirav Mehta's page is what you should be browsing. The page comprises a good mix of new reads - Gulzar's Two, Seema Goswami's Race Course Road and Kamila Shamsie's Home Fire to name a few - to news feeds on the sessions being organised by book clubs in various cities, and indulgent author selfies, of course.

Nirav is also constantly exploring novel ways to build a community of readers. For this month, he asked his followers to read translated Indian regional literature, and share their recommendations using the hashtag #LitWithRegionalLit. We hope you join him too.

