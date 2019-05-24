Here are 5 reasons to watch Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted is slated to release on May 24, 2019, and we bring to you five reasons to watch out for this Arjun Kapoor film

Arjun Kapoor shared this photo on his Instagram account.

Arjun Kapoor is extremely excited about the upcoming film India's Most Wanted. The film has already caught the nerves of the audience, thanks to its gripping narrative. Arjun is literally counting days and is "punching" in excitement. Don't believe us?

Watch this:

My REACTion ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ when someone says we are 48 hours away from release !!! Excited & KICKed !!! 2 days to go... #indiasmostwanted pic.twitter.com/6dBFeh59NR — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 22, 2019

While the internet is abuzz with discussions about Arjun Kapoor's upcoming movie, here are the five reasons to watch the film.

Based on a true story:

India's Most Wanted is a film inspired by a secret manhunt that was conducted between 2012 and 2014 to capture one of the country's most dreaded terrorists. The makers of the film did thorough research for three years before they could start working on this project. Talking about the experience, Arjun Kapoor said, "It is a scary real story. It will be fascinating for the audience to see it because when I heard about it, it left me in shock. Also, it made me feel proud to be an Indian. It is a film that will bring out your patriotic side."

He further added, "Men in uniform defend and protect us but there are so many young heroes who protect us in plain clothes in plain sight. They are also the true unsung heroes and they deserve to be respected and applauded for keeping our country safe. The film is based on one such important event that changed the course of our country's history."

Arjun Kapoor's new avatar:



For its first, Arjun Kapoor will be essaying somebody else's character of Intelligence Bureau officer Prabhat onscreen. The actor admits on this film not calling him as a typical Hindi movie hero but he has no regrets. Talking about it, he says, "I did not have any burden and trappings of a Hindi film hero to play this part. It is a commercial setting but it is new-age. I can expect anyone and everyone who would want to watch this inspirational story."

He further added, "There might be a lack of heroism in the character but the heroism is in the film and that for me was very exciting and new. It stayed with me in a way that I felt I will enjoy doing these kinds of films. "I believe I am not the hero of this film. The mission is heroic. They are not behaving like heroes even though their life is heroic. I never wanted to work on this film thinking I am a mainstream commercial hero."

Shah Rukh Khan's special mention:



Shah Rukh has been attributed with special thanks in the film's credit roll. "India's Most Wanted is inspired from real-life incidents of a terrorist who was known as India's Osama. The makers of the film were aware that the same miscreant had troubled Shah Rukh Khan with threats during his initial days in Bollywood and his stay in Mumbai. Hence, Rajkumar Gupta and Arjun Kapoor approached SRK to include his storyline in India's Most Wanted, to which the actor positively agreed. Shah Rukh has been duly credited for allowing his story to be featured in the film," said a source. India's Most Wanted will apparently trace a troubled actor's plot, inspired from the events which SRK faced in real life.

Music Score:



The makers of India's Most Wanted released the whole album of the film and every song hits the nerves to revive the patriotism in you. For instance, the song Vande Mataram will make you remember the unsung heroes of our nation, who sacrifice their family and life in order to protect the citizens.

The film received a thumbs up from the celebs:



Arjun Kapoor held a special screening of India's Most Wanted for the industry insiders, and they all spoke words of wisdom after watching the film. Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Milap Zaveri, Ashutosh Gowariker, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and many B-town celebrities. A lot of them have also congratulated the actor for his role and the performance.

