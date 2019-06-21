Here are 5 reasons you can't miss Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani have managed to impress the audience with their performance in Kabir Singh. We give you 5 reasons why you shouldn't miss Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh poster

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh has been abuzz since the announcement and has struck the right chord with audiences. The remake of Arjun Reddy, which hit the big screens on Friday, June 21, the film has garnered considerable praise.

Here we give you 5 reasons why you shouldn't miss Kabir Singh.

Unconventional storyline

The first thing that draws you towards this film is its unconventional, bold plot. In the movie, Shahid Kapoor plays a brilliant surgeon in the film, who goes down the self-destructive path when the woman he loves is forced to marry someone else. Kiara's plays his love interest. There is ample drama and emotions to deal with and the audience will certainly lap it up.

Powerful lead character

It is not just the plot but also the powerful performances that you need to watch in Kabir Singh. Shahid had won hearts with his adorable performance in Haider, Udta Punjab and many more. For this flim too, he has undergone immense transformation to portray the role of Kabir Singh as he had to look like a young college student and also had to nail the look of a struggling alcoholic doctor.

Love story

Kabir Singh is a soulful love story. Shahid's character knows no boundaries in love. The passion and craze which Kabir Singh showcases towards his girlfriend is something which has never been seen on the big screen.

Soul-stirring Music

The Kabir Singh juke-box has already soothed us all with its beautiful song compositions! With expressive songs like Bekhayali, Kaise Hua, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, Mere Sonheya, Tera Banjaunga, Kabir Singh's playlist will surely be an earworm for a long time.

Content-driven

Last year quite a few content-driven films made a mark in Bollywood – Andhadhun, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Hindi Medium, Newton to name a few. With Kabir Singh tackling a predominant youth related subject of rejection and failure, its hold is strong on the content front. With Kabir Singh, we can continue to pave the way for these content-driven films.

Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film released on June 21, 2019.

