Here are all the fun events happening in Mumbai

Go ROFL

Get just the right kind of push you need to make it through the rest of the week with Shadows, a stand-up special by Daniel Fernandes. The funnyman will take the audience on a personal journey of the last six roller coaster years of his life through a liberal dose of dark humour.

On: April 5, 8.30 pm

At: MRP, Heera Panna Shopping Centre, Oshiwara, Andheri West.

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Entry: Rs 499

Take a quiz

Know your trivia about movies and TVâÂÂÂÂseries? Take this fun “think and drink” quiz to challenge yourself. If you get your answers right, you will be rewarded with drinks.

On: Tonight, 8 pm to 9 pm

At: Todi Mill Social, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Gaze at art

Spring is here, and what better way to celebrate it than with a burst of colours? Attend Colours of Spring, an exhibition showcasing artworks by 16 artists, including Aayushi Shah, Mangesh Patil, Nitin Khilare (painting in pic) Madhulika Gupta and Nilesh Pawar among others.

From: April 5 to 8, 11 am to 7 pm

At: Cymroza Art Gallery, Breach Candy

