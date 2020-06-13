Here are five beautiful songs from the Indian OTT space that are truly earworms

They say an integral part of the narration in any movie, show or web series is its music. If it is catchy enough, it's going to be in the audience's mind for a very long time. While songs have always regaled audiences in countless movies and TV shows, it's now time for those who binge-watch the very latest of OTT shows to hum the latest track. Having earned a very special place in their hearts, here are 5 songs from Indian OTT shows that have left a lasting impression on the audience.

Shaamein from Broken But Beautiful Season 2

Malik brothers - Amaal and Armaan Malik composed and crooned this romantic track for the Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi starrer streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. Giving viewers a track that expressed love, the song set such a romantic mood that it made one want to surrender themselves to the overwhelming feeling of having a beloved.

O Panchi Re from Fittrat

ALTBalaji and ZEE5's popular web series Fittrat showcased soul-stirring songs that were sung and composed by some of the most celebrated musicians in the industry. One amongst them was 'O Panchi Re' crooned by Vivek Hariharan and written by Akshay Shinde. Picturized on a drive between father and daughter, the song, made with all heart, is just the perfect road-trip song that you and your loved ones need to play. And if you're looking for a show with the perfect soundtrack, do give 'Naznina', 'Paheli Dilli' and 'Manmuradein' a hear as well.

Yaara Teri Yaari from Four More Shots Please

This Amazon Prime Original series has a very beautiful song Yaara Teri Yaari which is sung by none other than the talented young singer Darshan Rawal. The song will force you to rekindle your lost friendships and patch up with your gang of besties. With intercutting shots of female leads Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo bonding and sharing moments, the video takes us on a nostalgic journey of friendship. The song was composed by Darshan Raval, written by Naveen Tyagi and the music producer being Lijo George.

Rehne Do Na Sung from Guilty

This Netflix original has a very beautiful song Rehne Do Na sung by none other than the talented singer Ankur Tewari with the lyrics being written by Kausar Munir. Featuring Tewari's velvet-like voice, the song speaks to the emotion of love that blossoms between Kiara Advani's Nanki and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada's VJ in the film. The song is a soothing composition that is reminiscent of the first love.

Aye Zindagi from Maaya

Maaya, the web series streaming on MXPlayer, has a beautiful song Aye Zindagi. This soft and soothing track is sung by Arnab Dutta, penned by Vijay Vijawatt and composed by Music Director Harish Sagane. With the perfect musician's team, this heart touching song on life is still heard by the audiences to this very day.

So, what are you waiting for? Listen to these songs to elevate your mood and make the most of your day!

