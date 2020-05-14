Here are five of the best performances by Hollywood's sweetheart, Mark Ruffalo

One of the most precious gems that Hollywood has given us is Mark Ruffalo. As he embarks on a dual role in his latest series, I Know This Much Is True, that is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium, here's looking at some of his best work.

I Know This Much Is True (2020)

Based on the bestselling novel by Wally Lamb, written and directed by Derek Cianfrance, and starring Mark Ruffalo, this limited series follows Dominick Birdsey as he struggles to care for his twin brother, Thomas, while discovering the truth about his own family history. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

The Incredible Hulk is one of the keys to the Avengers series in this film. He is seen as more than just a monster, fans get to see the side of Hulk that is not frequently shown, his intelligent side. Assisting Tony Stark in building the intelligence system named Ultron, Bruce Banner, played by our favourite Ruffalo, shows his true mettle as one of the world's mightiest superheroes. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

The Normal Heart (2014)

Mark addresses an age-old crisis in New York and plays a gay advocate in his role as an activist and a writer. The drama tells the story of the onset of the HIV-AIDS crisis in New York City in the early 1980s, as gay activists and their allies in the medical community fight to expose the truth about the burgeoning epidemic to a city and nation in denial. His versatility as an actor is sure to move you to tears at the end of this one. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Begin Again (2014)

A chance encounter between a disgraced music-business executive and a young singer-songwriter new to Manhattan turns into a promising collaboration between the two talents.

Zodiac (2007)

In the late 1960s/early 1970s, a San Francisco cartoonist becomes an amateur detective obsessed with tracking down the Zodiac Killer, an unidentified individual who terrorises Northern California with a killing spree.

