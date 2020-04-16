Here comes Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, the youngest social media star

Who would have thought someone would become a social media star at a mere age of seven? Well, that holds true for Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni. She has posted three images on her Instagram account so far and all of them are extremely cute and adorable and pictures that you shouldn't miss. And she already enjoys 12,000 followers that will only increase in the coming weeks.

And in case you were unaware, she already has her YouTube channel and she has been winning hearts there as well. She shared a post recently where she could be seen meditating and this is how she explained her post- "My mum tells me to close my eyes for 5 mins everyday . all I can think about is ice cream n rainbows." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Mommy Namrata commented- "My little Buddha," followed by two hearts. This is one Instagram account you all should surely follow if you want to enjoy some adorable and cute pictures.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news