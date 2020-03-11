Here comes Tara Sutaria, the latest entrant in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2!

Mohit Suri, after the success of Malang, which was an ensemble thriller, is making sure he delivers a winner with his next film too. In Ek Villain 2, he has already roped in Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. And now, Mumbai Mirror reports that the director has also brought Tara Sutaria on board.

The report also states that the actor will play the role of a singer. Suri said, "It takes a lifetime to get the nuances of a musician but luckily for me, Tara has been training for this all her life. What more can a filmmaker ask for?" He added, "A new-age, uninhibited voice which comes from a place of honesty. That's exactly what my character needs in the film."

Ek Villain 2, by all the reports that we have read about it, seems to be a darker and murkier thriller than Ek Villain and Malang, and it seems this is going to be exactly the kind of film Suri's fans have always enjoyed watching. A source close to the film also stated, "With this franchise, Mohit is looking to explore the dark side of human behavior and continue with it in the future."

The film is all set to release on January 8, 2021, and clash with SS Rajamouli's RRR.

