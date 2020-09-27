Here's how schools in Mumbai are gearing up for unlock amid COVID-19

The management of Billabong High International School, Malad, has put together a School Resumption Taskforce, which is creating a plan for the premises

Even as there is no clarity on when city schools are likely to reopen, school authorities have started planning for the eventuality. Several infrastructural changes are being made, to ensure the premises is safe for students. As of now, the central government has allowed for schools to reopen for Classes IX to XII, but city schools are still awaiting specific instructions from the state government regarding this.

The management of Billabong High International School (BHIS), Malad, has put together a 'School Resumption Taskforce,' which has prepared a detailed plan that incorporates best practices for safety and security of students and the staff. "We will be following social distancing by implementing processes for restricting visitors through access control protocols, health checks and temperature monitoring through periodical health declaration. There will be separate protocols for recovered students and teachers. Students will be seated individually to maintain social distancing. Benches too, will be at designated spaces to maintain physical, social distancing in the classroom," said Madhu Singh, principal of the BHIS. City schools are also tying up with professional cleaning service providers to ensure continuous sanitisation of premises.



Euro School, Airoli, also has appointed a committee to implement social distancing in classrooms and toilets

At Euro School, Airoli, there is a committee at work to ensure safety in school for students and staff. Sudeshna Chatterjee, principal of Euro School, said, "We have installed battery-operated sprayers on our school buses to ensure thorough sanitisation. Attendants have been trained to ensure temperature checks for all onboard. We have provided for single-seating for children in classrooms. Common areas in the school premises have distance markers to ensure distance is maintained among students and staff at all times. Mask disposal provisions have also been made across the school premises with adequate posters and banners to reinforce safety procedures and policies."

