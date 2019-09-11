Twitterati shares funny memes after Apple's new launches
Netizens on social media platform, Twitter shared memes and jokes to share possible ways to buy expensive Apple products
Apple launched scores of new devices including the next-gen Apple Watch, iPhone 11 smartphone, 7th gen iPad with an attractive design and noteworthy features at the annual event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino city on Tuesday. The new iPhone has created a buzz as allows you to see details of the photos with the ultra-wide camera due to new immersive camera interface. The front-facing camera of iPhone 11 is 12-megapixel TrueDepth wide-angle camera.
Netizens could not keep calm about the newly launched products and shared a flurry of memes on the social media platform, Twitter after the tech giant released a new series of iPhone 11, the new iPad, Apple Arcade and Apple Watch 5 at its annual event in California. This is how the internet reacted:
Who thought it was a good idea to make the iPhone camera go through mitosis #AppleEvent #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/Oq7vsZJL2p— ig: childishcheea (@omgchea) September 10, 2019
The iPhone 11 Pro is also for professional chefs haha#AppleEvent#iPhone pic.twitter.com/yjLsaxDm2r— Tlg Nórgenberg#UK #FBPE ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ´ ðÂÂÂÂ¬ðÂÂÂÂ§ (@Tolga_Norgenber) September 10, 2019
iPhone 11 comes with a built in shaver!!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/7DHXq0pC7q— DarkBoy (@__Big_O) September 10, 2019
Apple iphone designer inspired by: #AppleEvent #ÙÂÂ Ø¤ØªÙÂÂ Ø±_Ø¢Ø¨ÙÂÂ pic.twitter.com/2Jw0DJ2pND— none (@noneitself) September 10, 2019
Apple has added a new payment option for iPhone 11. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ALxeUYkuWD— Ari Kurniwan (@Ari_Not16) September 10, 2019
my face when i see how much the new iphone costs #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/3P8VIiDj0L— Husnain Ali (@husnain498) September 11, 2019
Apple iPhone 11 cameras we're inspired from Coconut ðÂÂ¥¥#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0jpd93Z0lF— Husnain Ali (@husnain498) September 10, 2019
#AppleEvent— Zahrani âÂÂÂÂ (@moudmqz) September 10, 2019
the IPhone 11 designer is an alien fan
ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£ pic.twitter.com/iTehEcdjkK
#AppleEvent— Zahrani âÂÂÂÂ (@moudmqz) September 10, 2019
is Huawei laughing at the moment on a new IPhone 11 design ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£ pic.twitter.com/GH9534dETY
New iPhone Ten Shin Han #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0Kwn43V2nZ— Clipster® (@ClipsterBCN) September 10, 2019
According to the Verge, night mode uses adaptive bracketing to improve shots taken at night. "New iPhone 11 is simply amazing. We designed it keeping our customers in mind and it will meaningful have an impact in their lives every day," Tim Cook said at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino city in California.
Also Read: New iPhone launch: What to expect from Apple this year?
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Ganesh Charurthi 2019: Visarjan highlights of Lalbaug Cha Raja