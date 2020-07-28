Search

Here's why Tweeple are calling lion and lioness fight 'royal affair'

Updated: Jul 28, 2020, 12:40 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The video which has gone viral was shared by Twitter user Wild India and was shot by wildlife photographer and politician, Zubin Ashara

The picture shared by Twitter user Wild India
A stunning video showing a fight between a lion and a lioness in the jungle has left netizens baffled. The video which has gone viral was shared by Twitter user Wild India and was shot by wildlife photographer and politician, Zubin Ashara. The video was shot Gujarat's Gir Forest.

Wild India shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "The Royal affair captured in Gir forest by Zubin Ashara." They also recommended Twitterati to watch the video using a headphone. Wonder why? Well, take a look at the video yourself.

In the 22-second video, a lion and a lioness can be seen standing on two ends of a dirt track in. One can see the lioness roaring at the lion as they fight with while the lion attempts to cross the road. The splendid roars are the highlights of the stunning video.

Since being shared, the breathtaking video has garnered over 1.40 lakh views. The video left netizens shocked and surprised, while many came up with the best husband-wife jokes.

One user said, "Husband reaching home without 'Dhaniya patti' in vegetable bag," while another wrote, "Just a while ago I watched The Lion King....and here I see simba & nala whatteycoincidence!! A third user commented, "Every husband's life when going for a fight without logic!"

Here's how Tweeple reacted:

What do you think of the video?

