Here's why Tweeple are calling lion and lioness fight 'royal affair'

A stunning video showing a fight between a lion and a lioness in the jungle has left netizens baffled. The video which has gone viral was shared by Twitter user Wild India and was shot by wildlife photographer and politician, Zubin Ashara. The video was shot Gujarat's Gir Forest.

Wild India shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "The Royal affair captured in Gir forest by Zubin Ashara." They also recommended Twitterati to watch the video using a headphone. Wonder why? Well, take a look at the video yourself.

The Royal affair captured in Gir forest by @zubinashara. Headphone recommended. pic.twitter.com/TgCfRP07rT — Wild India (@WildIndia1) July 26, 2020

In the 22-second video, a lion and a lioness can be seen standing on two ends of a dirt track in. One can see the lioness roaring at the lion as they fight with while the lion attempts to cross the road. The splendid roars are the highlights of the stunning video.

Husband reaching home without 'Dhaniya patti' in vegetable bag. — Pankaj (@PankajRamanujan) July 26, 2020

Since being shared, the breathtaking video has garnered over 1.40 lakh views. The video left netizens shocked and surprised, while many came up with the best husband-wife jokes.

One user said, "Husband reaching home without 'Dhaniya patti' in vegetable bag," while another wrote, "Just a while ago I watched The Lion King....and here I see simba & nala whatteycoincidence!! A third user commented, "Every husband's life when going for a fight without logic!"

Here's how Tweeple reacted:

Just a while ago I watched The Lion King....and here I see simba & nala whatteycoincidence!!

Plot twist: the lioness kept roaring for 8 hours straight once the camera subsided. — Urshita Saxena (@UrshitaSaxena) July 26, 2020

I am finding him cute ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

After initial roaring, he was only defensive for the slap and tried to calm her... — Arpana Baranwal (@BaranwalArpana) July 26, 2020

Listened ,didn't attacked back,maked her calm..that's why सिंह is king.

Finally lioness thought ...."should not fight unnecessarily"...with lion..

so left it to LIVE — maryspandana@gmail.com (@maryspandanagm1) July 26, 2020

Every husband's life when going for a fight without logic! — Ramakrishnan Rajalakshmi (@Ramkrish2020) July 26, 2020

He is like, don't embarrass me in front of all these people. — Shandilya Mayank Mishra (@UdhteParinde) July 26, 2020

Wow! Their roar is just as royal as them.. awesome clip. — Alka Singh (@missmetanoia6) July 26, 2020

Doesn’t matter if you are king of jungle. Queen rules !! https://t.co/HDp5CZ87oF — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 26, 2020

What do you think of the video?

