Here's a list of the best games of Electronic Entertainment Expo

sunday-mid-day

From Google jumping into game streaming to the new Star Wars Jedi, Jaison Lewis gives us the best gaming reveals from the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles that ended last week

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Microsoft press conference also showed of the new Star Wars Jedi game featuring Shameless star Cameron Monaghan. The story follows the story of Cal Kestis, a Padawan, who is trying to finish his training to become a full-fledged Jedi. Of course, the empire is out to kill all Jedi, so your life is constantly in danger. The game will be out on November 15 this year.

Xbox Project Scarlett

Microsoft announced their next generation console at E3 with a launch date of late 2020. The new console will feature a custom designed processor from AMD, which is four times more powerful than the Xbox One X. The console will feature GDDR6 RAM and a new type of SSD that will be used as virtual RAM for top quality performance. Project Scarlett will be capable of 8K resolution and will have a new Halo to push the platform.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Ubisoft revealed a new Watch Dogs game called Legion. The game is set in futuristic London where corruption, criminals and politicians have ruined the country. The game lets you recruit players into your rebel network to help you take down the government. Recruited players can also die, according to the trailer. Each recruited player has their own skill set that you can then use during missions.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake is looking good, with modern graphics and updated gameplay. The story is the same as the original game — the world has fallen under the control of a corporation that controls the life force of the planet. You take on the role of Cloud Strife, who leads a group to take down the evil corporation. It was a masterpiece in the past and the modern version seems to be enhanced in all the right ways. The game will be out on March 3, 2020.

Doom Eternal

Bethesda showed off the new Doom Eternal at E3, where the player takes on the role of Doom Slayer. The demonic invasion has spread from Hell to Earth and Mars and now you have to take down the demons with your weapons and grit. Doom Eternal will out on November 22 and will also be available on Google's game streaming platform Stadia, when it a launches.

Google Stadia

Google did a video keynote about their Stadia streaming service. For those who don't know, Google is jumping into game streaming, which means regardless of what device you have, you can now play hardcore PC games anywhere, as long as you have access to a Chrome browser. The service will cost $9.99 a month (R700 approx) and will allow you to stream 4K HDR at 60 FPS.

Marvel's Avengers: A-Day

Square Enix presented an in-depth look at Marvel's Avengers. The trailer was all in-game footage and it showed a world ruined after the Avengers ended up being blamed for a catastrophe. The action adventure game is set five years after that incident and it will tell the story through single-player and co-operative gameplay. The game will be out on May 15, 2020 for PC, Stadia, PS4 and Xbox.

Cyberpunk 2077

The Microsoft Xbox conference also showed of Cyberpunk 2077, a new open world action adventure game from CD PROJEKT RED, the creators of the Witcher series. The game got a new cinematic trailer and release date at E3. The trailer created a lot of online buzz because it featured Keanu Reeves, who was also present at the press conference. The game will be out on PC, Xbox and PS4 on April 16, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates