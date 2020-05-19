Here's a peek into the world of Gulabo Sitabo; trailer to be out soon!

Shoojit Sircar's slice-of-life dramedy Gulabo Sitabo is a much-awaited collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. The film follows Mirza (Amitabh Bachchan) and Baankey (Ayushmann Khurrana) who like Tom and Jerry are unique and unmatched, friends and foes, naughty and smart, and all things needed to create chaos!

Here's a motion poster of the film shared on social media:

A Rising Sun Films production, Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Shoojit Sircar, written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Gulabo Sitabo will premiere worldwide on June 12, 2020, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking about releasing the film on an OTT platform, Sircar, in an interview with mid-day, said, "This is the dawn of a new era for Indian entertainment. I am happy that a global audience will be able to watch our gritty, quirky and light-hearted dramedy."

