Here's a sneak peek into episode 6 of The Boys Season 2; watch!

Updated: 26 September, 2020 08:02 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In the 30 seconds video, we see things getting very dangerous very quickly as we see Starlight visiting The Boys' with a tip on where Stormfront is.

With the season finale coming soon approaching, Amazon Prime Video released a thrilling sneak peek of The Boys latest season 2 episode 6. In the 30 seconds video, we see things getting very dangerous very quickly as we see Starlight visiting The Boys' with a tip on where Stormfront is.

Interstingly we also see Frenchie, Mother's Milk, and Kimiko head to a psychiatric hospital in California to find that Vought is producing their own Supe terrorists. On the other side, Aya Cash's electric fascist has now hooked up with Homelander and we don't have to mention how dangerous that can be. If those two groups are on a collision course, expect fireworks!

First Published: 26 September, 2020 08:00 IST

