Here's a sneak peek into Will Smith's Bucket List focused on India

The video also showcases Will Smith trying to dance the Bollywood way

Will Smith. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/willsmith

The latest episode of Bucket List will showcase Will Smith's experience in Bollywood and the superstar is now set to share the same with the world. Ahead of its release, Will Smith took to the official social handle of Bucket list sharing a teaser of the upcoming episode which is focused on India

The video showcases Will Smith trying to dance the Bollywood way. The Hollywood superstar also shared his experience of accidentally elbowing someone while "trying to get the flute up."

Will Smith also enjoyed a piece of Bollywood filmmaking as he visited the set of Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2 and also danced with the lead cast- Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria.

The international icon started the year with a unique and interesting show titled 'Bucket List' wherein every week he unfolds a set of real-life adventures which he tries to complete everything he wants to do in life as his 'bucket list'.

So far, the actor has swam cage-free with sharks, bungee jumped into the Grand Canyon, ran a half marathon, tried his hand at stand-up comedy and experienced formula racing with his son. The upcoming episode is one of its kind as the actor chose one of the biggest film industries of the world to showcase his experience in the sixth episode of his series.

