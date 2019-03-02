Here's an intriguing poster of Saaho, Shades of Saaho Chapter 2 out tomorrow

bollywood

Marking the occasion of Shraddha Kapoor's birthday, team Saaho is all set to unveil a Saaho Chapter 2, giving a surprise to not just the actress but also the audience

Saaho poster

Ahead of the release of Shades of Saaho Chapter 2, the makers of Saaho unveiled a new poster along with a countdown video on social media earlier this morning.

Earlier, the makers of Saaho treated the audience with glimpses of the film with Shades of Saaho, Chapter 1 on the birthday of Prabhas. Now, Saaho team plans to give more insight into the film by releasing a special unit on Shraddha Kapoor's birthday.

Sharing the poster UV Creations tweeted, "The wait has almost come to an end. #ShadesOfSaaho2 to be out tomorrow at 8:20 AM. #Saaho time STARTS!

#Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor @sujeethsign @UV_Creations @TSeries #ShadesOfSaahoChapter2"

Also they shared a video prior to the poster tweeting,

"We are all set to light up your weekend & convert it into a #SaahoSunday!

So hold your breath & fasten your seat belts as #ShadesOfSaaho2 arrives tomorrow at 8.20 AM!

#Prabhas @shraddhakapoor @sujeethsign @UV_Creations @saahoofficial"

Saaho will mark Superstar Prabhas' Bollywood debut as the action thriller is a trilingual simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

After the humongous success of Baahubali franchise, there is an immense excitement to witness Prabhas on screen again. Adding to the buzz, is the refreshing pair of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, intriguing not just the masses but also the classes.

Shot against the varied locations of Mumbai, Abu Dhabi and Hyderabad, Saaho has piqued the interests of the audience.

Saaho will showcase Prabhas in a completely new avatar after Baahubali. The film also presents Shraddha Kapoor in an action-packed avatar doing some daredevil stunts.

Saaho, one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas, who enjoys pan India appeal, co-starring Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

Presented by T-Series a UV Creations production, and Hindi distribution by AA Films the film will be hitting the screens on 15th August 2019.