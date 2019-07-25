Here's how 2019 looks like for Shraddha Kapoor; shoot in first half, releases in other

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor has been continuously juggling between shoots in the first half of the year for her upcoming action thriller Saaho

Shraddha Kapoor is having the busiest year and here's all the reason why is that so. With juggling between the shoot to squeezing in family time between the travels, Shraddha has done it all with a smile.

Shraddha has been continuously juggling between shoots in the first half of the year for her upcoming movies Saaho, Chhichhore and Street Dancer 3. While in the other half of the year, Shraddha will be super busy with promoting both the movies and this is proof that Shraddha is dedicated and extremely committed to her career, aiming at giving the best to the audience.

The actress has been constantly updating her fans with sneak peeks and glimpses of her schedule and we can see her tight schedule and back to back shoot sequences with multiple releases are extremely hectic.

Being the most liked persona Shraddha is winning hearts and she will be seen in an action-packed avatar in Saaho where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar.

With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

Saaho also has an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma, amongst others. It is being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. Directed by Sujeet, the film's action sequences have been choreographed by international action master Kenny Bates. A UV Creations and T-Series production, the film's Hindi distribution is being taken care of by AA Films.

Saaho will now release on August 30. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on August 15.

