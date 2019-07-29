Here's how Anmol Sachar quit his family business to follow his passion and make an impact in the digital world

bollywood

Anmol Sachar's story is proof that following your passion is the best thing you could do

Snapshots from Anmol Sachar's videos

Today, Anmol Sachar is a rapidly rising content creator in the comedy genre but the road to over a 3 lakh subscriber base on YouTube has surely not been an easy one! Since he was a kid, Sachar was fond of telling stories and entertaining people. All throughout school and college, he was an all-round achiever in both academics as well as the extracurricular.

Having been a world topper in the 10th grade, one would think he would wish to pursue a more traditional approach - take up engineering or maybe CA. But Sachar had his priorities in life set.

While in college, Anmol tried his hand at multiple internships including a three-month stint at TVF Media (The Viral Fever), where his passion for telling stories through comedy grew stronger. After completing his BMM graduation, Sachar tried to look for work as an assistant director in Bollywood but in vain. At this time, his family business was rapidly expanding.

That is when he decided that to join his father's career management and recruitment business was his best bet. He contributed for 6 odd months but could not hold back his creative bug any beyond that. Finally, he decided to take the plunge and started his own YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

The switch was a risk – without any consistent income and no certainty of the future. But, eventually, passion survived, and it paid off.

Today, Anmol's supporters, whom he fondly calls 'Anmol Ke Yaar' love his content for the raw humour and relatability factor. However, he doesn't restrict himself to comedy videos. He gives the audiences a variety of content including a series called 'Anmol Talks' where he shares his views on topics that his audiences want. One of the episodes of 'Anmol Talks' on how he lost 38 Kg in less than a year has inspired many youngsters to set and strive to achieve their fitness goals.

"It feels great to be able to influence people's lives in this manner. Having the ability to make a positive impact on someone's life by making them smile or inspiring them in some way to be a better version of themselves is truly the biggest reward this field can give you!" he says.

You may have also seen the upcoming sensation on other YouTube channels such as What The Fukrey and Ashish Chanchlani Vines. He has shared the screen with his favourite Bollywood star Akshay Kumar for a video on Ashish's channel as well. Sachar has the vision to spread more smiles by the passing day as he strives to get his videos discovered by a larger audience.

