Here's how Breathe is different from to other Indian digital series

Amazon Prime Videos' Breathe: Into The Shadows is already making waves all across. Abhishek Bachchan is currently one of the biggest stars to feature on OTT. The series is all set to release soon on the platform and with this one, Breathe stays the only Indian digital show that has managed to get not one but two big stars- Abhishek Bachchan and R. Madhavan in two subsequent seasons.

In Breathe: Into the shadows, Abhishek Bachchan plays the desperate father who can go to any extent to save his daughter. In the earlier season, Madhavan's character Danny seeks an organ transplant for his dying son, Josh in Breathe. Two big stars in two subsequent seasons where Abhishek's digital debut is the talk of the town.

In a recent interview, telling us about how he loved the first season, Abhishek Bachchan shares, "I loved the first episode of the first season. I purposely didn't watch the rest of the edition because I didn't want to be influenced by it. Mayank [Sharma, creator-director] has incorporated some of his learnings from the first season into this one."

Another intriguing factor- we all know Amit Sadh's character Kabir is and Avinash's character played by Abhishek Bachchan marks his digital debut with Breathe: Into the shadows. But, there is another character this time, the antagonist where the secrecy around this has been consciously maintained by the makers.

The all-new crime thriller will witness Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. Slated to release on 10th July, 2020 the Amazon Original also features popular actors Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher in prominent roles. The highly anticipated series will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

The series is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and created and directed by Mayank Sharma. The show has been deftly written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma.

