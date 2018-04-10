Here's how Chitrangda Singh gave us goals for an alluring outfit

Chitrangda Singh who was recently shooting for the next episode of a reality show was seen wearing a black colored floral bustier and pleated skirt



Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh has always impressed us with her style and the dresses she wears. This time the actress gives us a perfect goal for perfect sexy yet pretty outfit. The actress who was recently shooting for the next episode of a reality show was seen wearing a black colored floral bustier and pleated skirt. The outfit alluring added to the actress' beauty and made her look even more stunning.

It was a Jina Shili creation which had some floral work on it with white thread. She wore a statement pearl neck piece along with it. With minimal makeup and the perfect pouty lips, the actress made the floral separates look wondrous.

Her open hair added up to the look and made her look flawless. The actress was seen wearing this stunning outfit at DID Lil' Masters. Actress turned Producer Chitrangda Singh is all set to don the Producer's hat for Sandeep Singh's biopic Soorma, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu. Currently, Chitrangda Singh is shooting for her upcoming film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster along with Sanjay Dutt and Bazaar with Saif Ali Khan.

