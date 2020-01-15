Here's how Fashion Company 'Drip Creationz' got its unmatched popularity through social media

With time the fashion industry has just evolved, and it will continue to do so. Amidst such a competitive world, Drip Creationz, a well-known e-commerce fashion brand is currently the favourite name every individual is hooked by. Headquartered in Riverside, California, it was co-founded by three aspiring entrepreneurs Ilene Arellano, Frankie Quiroz and Brian Porter who have made it big in the fashion industry today. It was established in 2017 and in less than 3 years, Drip Creationz is reaching new heights.

The main USP of the brand is its design, development, manufacturing and worldwide marketing. It has built a huge family of around 600,000 followers on Instagram. With more than 50,000 happy customers, Drip Creationz has made a niche for itself and has become one of the best fashion brands in the USA today. Besides the founders of the company, it is the dedication of 30 people who have worked endlessly to give some of the best fashion designs to its customers. With having a higher priority on quality over quantity, Drip Creationz is gradually expanding into other areas of fashion as well.

Over the time of 3 years, it has focused more on building its reputation through social media. In other words, the fashion company has collaborated with almost 500 social media influencers like Jake Paul, Logan Paul, Tana Mongeau, Sommer Ray among others. Besides this, Drip Creationz also had many associations with celebrities like Ruby Rose, Jenna Dewan, Mckenna Grace, Gregg Sulkin and many more. It has surely paved its way to the top and is giving a tough competition to other fashion brands like Zumiez, PacSun, Urban Outfitters and Guess. “The kind of products and services you offer to the users will decide the fate of the company and we are providing the best of everything to our customers”, said Frankie Quiroz.

