Here's how Freelancers Academy is making difference in the education industry

Freelancers Academy is one of the most popular institutes providing top Digital Marketing Courses in Mumbai

Priti and Swapnil Founders of Freelancers Academy who have taken the education industry by storm

In a country obsessed with theory and certificates, Priti & Swapnil Founders of Freelancers Academy wanted to make a difference in the education industry. They saw a massive gap in what the companies look for in a resource and what is currently being taught in colleges and training centres.

With this ideology they setup their education venture Freelancers Academy which aims at bridging this gap.

Priti and Swapnil started this company 6 years back with the objective to impart practical based learning where each and every student of Freelancers Academy is given the opportunity to work on live clients that they currently are working on. Together they also run a digital marketing agency named Anuvaa. Over the past 7 years, they have executed 1000 plus projects and have worked on clients such as BMW infinity motors, Billabong high school, & many more.

Freelancers Academy unlike the other Digital Marketing Institute in Mumbai, do not have a standard training establishment. Rather, Freelancers Academy is a Digital Marketing Agency that provides hands-on training to the students and working professionals.

The course curriculum is specially designed by digital marketing industry experts that covers all the recent updates and trends happening in the Digital Marketing landscape. The course is created with an aim to provide comprehensive theoretical and practical information that will help the students to clear Digital Marketing professional exams such as Google Analytics, AdWords, Facebook, YouTube, etc. The faculty consists of Digital Marketing thought leaders and leading practitioners.

Freelancers Academy provides in-depth training of all the dimensions of Digital Marketing like Search Engine Optimization, Search Engine Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, Google Analytics, Online Reputation Management, Display Advertising, Content Marketing & many more.

Ensuring that the students get their desired digital marketing training according to their comfort level, Freelancers Academy provides both online and offline course.

Freelancers Academy is an exclusive platform that prepares students to stand out in the utterly competitive digital marketing space. They have committed & experienced staff that works dedicatedly to fulfill all the needs and requirements of the students. This makes Freelancers Academy the best institute providing top Digital Marketing Courses in Mumbai.

Apart from giving the best & updates theoretical knowledge, Freelancers Academy offers real-world projects as part of the program.

Curriculum:

Search Engine Optimisation

Search Engine Optimisation Search Engine Marketing

WordPress

Social Media Optimisation

Display Advertising

Google Analytics

ORM

Mobile Marketing

Content Marketing

Influencer Marketing

Whatsapp Marketing

Location: Andheri, Thane & Navi Mumbai

Duration: 2 Months

Fees: Rs 34, 500

Batch: Weekdays & Weekends

Placement Offered

Internship Offered

Website: www.freelancersacademy.com

