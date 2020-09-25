Here's how Hamariwali Good News has redefined saas-bahu dynamics

A relationship, often portrayed as typically adversarial, political and manipulative, especially on Indian television, will now make way for an equation that is based on trust, hope, and a friendship that has a saas-bahu pair going out on a limb for each other in Zee TV's new show 'Hamariwali Good News'. In fact, the show presents a most unique role reversal between the daughter-in-law Navya and her mother-in-law Renuka to give their family the much-awaited 'good news.'

Set in Agra, the show features the Tiwari family, who like most families, are grappling with the quest for the quintessential 'Good News' of a tiny tot who will fill up their lives with joy. Only this time around, it is the saas who, rather than pressurising or berating her bahu for not being able to conceive, will go the extra mile, brush aside considerations such as age and 'Log Kya Kahenge' by conceiving a baby with her husband to bring the 'Good News' that they collectively await.

The show will feature versatile television actress Srishti Jain as Navya Tiwari, a confident and young 23-year-old married girl who teaches kindergarten kids. While she wishes to have children of her own, Navya does not want to rush into this next phase of her life.

Popular TV actress Juhi Parmar slips into the shoes of Renuka, the mother-in-law who is the lifeline of the Tiwari family and manages the house the way only she can!

Popular television actor Shakti Anand too will be a part of the show essaying the pivotal character of Mukund, who is Renuka's husband and Navya's father-in-law. A grocery shop owner, known for being a miser, follows the motto of, 'Jaisa chal raha hai badiya hai, what is the need for change?'

Talking about the fresh concept, Srishti Jain who plays the role of Navya in Hamariwali Good News shared, "The show has an extremely unique concept which redefines the age-old, traditional Saas-Bahu dynamic. I am looking forward to playing the character of Navya and am ecstatic about this project. To be honest, slice of life stories are my favourite kind as I feel they provide a certain relatability factor for the viewers and I am really looking forward to Hamariwali Good News and I hope the audience likes our show."

Juhi Parmar who plays the role of Renuka in Hamariwali Good News mentioned, "I am always up for challenges and when Renuka's role was offered to me, I felt that this would be very different. The makers have given the Saas-Bahu relationship a dynamic twist and redefined the equation. The story line is very unique and for a woman to have a child for her own son and daughter-in-law is so different. Renuka has various shades making her a very interesting woman and one who is relatable and yet so different. I love that she's so vocal, funny at times and yet so caring and can truly go to any extent for her family."

Shakti Anand who plays the role of Mukund in Hamariwali Good News also added, "The show delves deep into eradicating a social taboo and redefining the Saas-Bahu narrative which is such a fresh concept for Indian television. This slice-of-life drama is a breath of fresh air in the truest sense and I feel truly blessed that I got to be a part of Hamariwali Good News. I am looking forward to playing the character of Mukund. It is quite different from any role I've played and I'm really thrilled for this fresh challenge."

Stay tuned to Hamariwali Good News which premieres on October 20, 2020, only on Zee TV.

