Here's how Rafael Nadal is staying positive amid COVID-19 crisis

Spain's tennis ace Rafael Nadal, who is in self-isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is trying to remain positive but is getting affected by the suffering of the people around him.

"I am a sentimental person, who is affected by things, and to see so many people suffering so much, so many people who have lost family their members without being able to even say goodbye...," the World No. 2 was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion urged his fans to keep moving forward. "In the end, being able to give your brother or sister a hug will relieve some pain, and imagine that they have not been able to do it. You have to be positive and keep moving forward. There is no other choice. I am a super lucky guy." he added.

