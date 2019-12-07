Here's how Sharmila Tagore will celebrate her 75th birthday bash

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi are at Pataudi, Haryana, ahead of the birthday celebrations of Sharmila Tagore. The veteran actor turns 75 on December 8. As it is a landmark year, children, Saif, Saba and Soha have planned a bash.

The pre-birthday festivities began in Pataudi Palace. Guests have flown in for the special occasion. It is said that the family will usher in her big day at a resort in Rajasthan. Tagore's 70th birthday bash was at Ranthambore in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, famous for its tiger reserve, with son Saif and daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. According to a report in IANS, Sharmila and her other guests reached Ranthambore by car from Jaipur and spent the time visiting the park, which is home to over 60 tigers, including cubs, as of now.

Both Soha and Kunal have been sharing photos from their trip to Pataudi. Inaaya Naumi seems to be having great fun on the open grounds of the palace, and playing with the palace dog. Here's a photo of the super excited tiny tot!

View this post on Instagram â¤ï¸ A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) onDec 1, 2019 at 4:16am PST

Kunal Kemmu's family, too, has made it for Sharmila Tagore's grand birthday bash. The Go Goa Gone actor shared a photo from the palace.

View this post on Instagram La Familia! A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) onDec 2, 2019 at 5:44am PST

Looks like Sharmila Tagore's 75th birthday is going to be an unforgettable celebration! We can't wait to see pictures from the birthday bash. And, of course, we can't wait to see snapshots of Tim helping dear dadi cut her birthday cake.

