Here's how successful casting director Parag Rawool's journey has been in the entertainment industry

Parag Rawool is a well know reality show casting director in the Indian Television industry who started his career as an event planner and floor manager for many media events back in 2007.

Parag is an Engineering student who grew fondness towards events and reality shows which led him to aspire his dreams in the entertainment industry, who's now a Talent head for most of the prominent channels in India like Starplus, Zee Tv, Colors, History TV 18 etc. With an interesting journey of more than 12 years, Parag has successfully worked on television and reality shows which have gone ahead to become audiences favourite.

Parag Rawool has a track record of having done more than 100 promotional events across India and a bunch of ad shoots in addition. This young lad has worked as a senior talent producer on some of the top-rated shows like Dance +, Saregamapa Lil champs, Master dance, Rising star and many more.

This young talented casting director has not only worked for television reality shows but has also been part of movies like Ye Re Ye Re Paisa as a production manager and an assistant location manager for Ferrari Ki Sawari. After successfully working for 12 consecutive years, Parag started his own agency named Team Aspiring, a 360-degree media and entertainment agency which consists of media professionals from every department and strata of the industry.

The casting director is currently working on his upcoming projects which are currently in the pipeline.

