Here's how you can get a glowing skin during winters

With the setting of winters, our skin gets dry and needs nourishment.

Dr Mickey Mehta - Global leading holistic health guru and a corporate life coach shares holistic wellness tips to keep the skin glowing in winter.

Three therapies which if followed keeps the skin glowing in winter are:

If the dryness is ‘normal’ dryness then mix 75 per cent yoghurt, 25% gram flour and few drops of honey and apply after cleansing your face. Massage it gently and spread it well over the face and leave it for 20 to 30 minutes. Wash it off with warm water then cold water and dab dry it.

If the skin is little more ‘dry than normal’ then suggest using 80% fresh cream from the milk, few drops of honey and adding 20% little pink masoor dal to it. After cleansing your face apply in a circular motion for 8 to 10 mins and then leave it on for 20 minutes. Follow the same warm water washing, cold water splashing and dab dry it.

If your skin is ‘extra dry’ then you must go for A2 cows ghee and apply it on the body and leaving it for 45 minutes or overnight.

Skin-nourishing foods that will keep your skin healthy and glowing during winters are carrots, green tea, brown rice, avocados, pumpkin seeds, olive oil, cantaloupe, kale, and tomatoes. Also, consume nuts, almonds, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, omega-3 rich oils, etc.

One of the easiest ways to achieve glowing, healthy complexion during the winter is simply to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water throughout the day at a comfortably warm temperature and watch your skin tone improve with each sip.

Mindful movements and meditation help to relax the body and reduce stress. Not surprisingly, stress is a huge contributing factor in our skin’s tired and dull aesthetic. Relaxing yoga postures also promote restful sleep, lower cortisol levels and boosting collagen bringing back our natural shine and lustre. Breathe in the fresh air, listen to the enchanting sound of the surroundings, feel the sunlight, and stay focused. Shifting slowly during mornings from the ‘sleep’ mode to the ‘awake’ mode helps the body to adjust.

A daily yoga practice can drastically influence and rejuvenate your skin. The physical, mental and emotional balance from yoga works similarly to a regular skincare routine, but better. It will naturally enhance your skin, creating a radiant glow.

Few asanas to increase blood flow and oxygen levels to promote healthy gleaming skin are forward fold (Uttanasana), camel pose (Ustrasana), twisted seated pose (Ardha Matsyendrasana), supported shoulder stand (Salamba Sarvangasana), plough pose (Halasana) and finally corpse pose (savasana). Savasana at the end of the yoga regime may be physically unchallenging but it challenges the mind to enter a state of complete relaxation while your skin reaps the benefits.

This winter, follow Dr Mickey Mehta’s holistic wellness therapies and gift yourself a healthy, beautiful and glowing skin.

By Dr Mickey Mehta, Global leading holistic health guru, and a corporate life coach

