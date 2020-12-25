Here's to good health

'Tis the season to be merry, and begin to bid farewell to the year that has been, let's just say, different from the rest. With the viral going viral, a sneeze or a cough can play spoilsport. And so, Grover Zampa Vineyards has introduced Grover Zampa Vineyards One Tree Hill Mulled Wine Kadha to keep everyone in good spirits by adding a kadha twist, packing it with the goodness of black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, tulsi, ginger and cardamom.

Our first taste of mulled wine was in Stockholm during Christmas; it had the comforting high in the freezing cold, with soaked nuts and raisins. We had this with heart-shaped cookies. According to tradition, you gently tap your knuckle on the cookie, and if the heart breaks into three pieces, good luck will come your way.

The 750-ml bottle comes with a mini Santa cap, and literally sets the mood for celebrations. We heat some of it to 40-60 degrees, and the whiff of spices fills our kitchen. The wine has well-rounded tannins, tastes plummy and has a peppery aftertaste. We joke that it feels like reading a comic book in between our text books as children.

When we tell Sumit Jaiswal, assistant vice president, Marketing & EXIM, Grover Zampa Vineyards, that Mid-day tried a bottle, he says, "Mulled wine is had during winter across Europe. We thought of bringing the classic drink with traditional spices that are used to make kadha." He suggests adding some brandy to enhance the flavours. The bottle can be stored up to two years but the wine does not get stronger with aging. If stored well with the use of a wine vacuum pump, the wine can last for about four to five days. Else, it is recommended to consume it within one to two days, just like any other wines to savour.

Order: All leading shops and online stores

Cost: Rs 650