Here's what Anand Mahindra has to say after Mumbai girl gives him idea to curb honking

An 11-year-old Mumbai girl suggested an idea to curb honking in a letter to Anand Mahindra. He was delighted with the efforts and shared it on the social media platform, Twitter

Pic courtesy/Anand Mahindra's Twitter

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra won hearts of many with his Twitter post where he shared a letter received from a Mumbai schoolgirl who suggested an idea to reduce honking. Mahika Mishra who is only 11 years old penned down a detailed plan to curb the unnecessary honking and it took Mr. Mahindra by surprise. He happily shared the letter on the social media platform praising the little girl and her efforts to make a social change.

In her letter, she smartly suggested Mr. Mahindra to implement a horn in cars produced by his company that could only honk five times in 10 minutes, with each honk lasting only three seconds which would minimize the noise pollution in the city.

The chairman of the Mahindra Group was delighted by the efforts of this little girl and captioned his tweet as 'At the end of a tiring day when you see something like this in the mail..the weariness vanishes...I know I'm working for people like her, who want a better-and quieter world.'

Anand Mahindra is a consummate tweeter with considerable interests in utility vehicles, financial services, information technology and vacation ownership in India, who owns the world's largest tractor company, a blues festival and a couple of TV channels.

