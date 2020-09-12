Here's what attracted Aditi Rao Hydari towards Telugu-thriller V

The appreciation for Nani and Sudheer Babu's Telugu super hit thriller - V has been on a high. Directed and written by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the Telugu thriller stars 'Natural Star' Nani and Sudheer Babu in the lead, along with Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles. The character of Aditi Rao Hydari had been well concealed and here's what attracted the actress to be a part of the film among a strong cast.

Talking about the process, Aditi shares, "First thing, I always look at, is the team. It was Mohan sir who introduced me in Telugu cinema with a very very sweet film and it was complete auto pack role. Mohan sir was pretty convinced that I would say no to V because of the duration of Sahiba's role but when he narrated it to me, he told it to me just ask is. And, somewhere I felt like Sahiba's role was just beautiful- like I don't mean physically but I mean, it's a person and it doesn't take a second for somebody to be a hero and it was that split second decision to give up everything that is important to her, her child, her love, her life for unknown an girl and for her justice. I think that's what makes sahiba a hero and it is the love that Vishnu has for Sahiba which is so epic, so beautiful that make him do everything he does and makes the entire film happen."

"In many ways I found Sahiba, such a strong and such a beautiful character and its pretty much the catalyst of that story. Mohan sir also describe her to me like that and when I was doing the film, I didn't at all question it at all. You know, I had no insecurity and it was very similar to how I did Padmaavat", she further adds.

Aditi's look has been one of the most anticipated ones. Even with the songs and glimpses, her look and Nani's post with the picture of them both really got the audience excited.

V delves into the life of a cop who falls in love with a crime writer. When everything is going great, his life turns upside down when a killer puts across a challenge to him with a puzzle to solve. Directed and written by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film stars 'Natural Star' Nani and Sudheer Babu in the lead, along with Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari essaying pivotal roles.

The much-awaited Telugu action thriller marks Superstar Nani's 25th film in the industry as well as his first as a villain. The first star-studded Telugu film V is available on the streaming service!

