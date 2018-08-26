Here's what fan groups have nicknamed Taimur Ali Khan and it is cute!

bollywood

Fan groups feel it sounds cute and fits Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's munchkin perfectly who is just learning to speak

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

Fan groups of Taimur Ali Khan have been referring to the tot as Tai Tai. They feel it sounds cute and fits Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's munchkin perfectly who is just learning to speak. The fan groups (there are quite a few) were delighted to note that he now walks by himself with a little support. Every move of Taimur is under the microscopic scanner.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan says her son, who has become a sensation on the internet not only because of his adorable look but his name 'Taimur', was initially to be named 'Faiz'. Asked whether she enjoys the amount of attention her son is getting from paparazzi, she said in an interview, "Now I do not like the fact that Taimur's every move is monitored... and people even talking about his hairstyle and all. I do not know how to control it now. Having said that I think he is becoming more familiar with the camera now, he looks right into the camera."

