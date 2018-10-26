Here's what happened at Aayush Sharma's birthday celebration, see pics

bollywood

Aayush Sharma ringed in his 33rd birthday on October 26, brother-in-law Salman Khan and wife Arpita Khan Sharma celebrated his special day

Aayush Sharma birthday celebration/picture couresty:Instagram and Yogen Shah

Aayush Sharma, who recently made his Bollywood debut opposite Warina Hussain with LoveYatri, ringed in his 33rd birthday with his wife Arpita Khan Sharma at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor was all smiles during the celebration and it was attended by who's who of Bollywood. Take a look!



All pictures: Yogen Shah

Salman Khan's close friend Iulia Vantur walked in a pretty black dress for the celebration. The Romanian beauty, who is all set for her Bollywood debut, Radha Kyu Gori Mein Kyu Kaala, was clicked at the event by the paparazzi.

Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a red embossed pantsuit for the celebration, and she looked no less than a diva during the celebration. The actress also posted a pretty picture as her Instagram story with Aayush and Arpita's little munchkin, Ahil.



picture courtesy: Instagram

Aayush Sharma's co-star Warina Hussain opted for a black satin dress at the party, with no accessories. Her gelled hair makes this one a chic yet classy look for any birthday celebration.

Warina also shared a selfie on her Instagram story with the birthday boy. Check this out!



picture courtesy: Warina Hussain's Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha looked like a vision in white with her pretty figure-hugging dress, paired with satin green stilletoes. The actress shared her excitement on the social media platform, posing with Varun Dhawan. Varun Dhawan kept it casual with his dramatic sweatshirt, paired with shorts. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame, Karthik Aaryan too walked into the celebration held in Mumbai.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra too shared a few pictures on her social media platform to wish Aayush Sharma. Take a look!

Happy birthday, Aayush Sharma!

