Here's what is keeping Kriti Sanon away from reading books!

bollywood

Kriti Sanon hasn't been able to read any books as she had the busiest year shooting multiple projects in 2018

Kriti Sanon

Despite being an avid book reader, Kriti Sanon is unable to read books recently owing to her busy schedule. The actress loves reading books and has a wide collection of books ranging from various genres. Kriti often picks up books that interest her whenever she comes across them.

The actress even picks books from the airport while traveling and adds to her collection, she is also gifted books by her loved ones. Recently, the director of her debut film Sabbir Khan had gifted her a book called 'Love Story'. She also had put a post thanking him for the lovely gesture.

Also, Warda Nadiadwala the wife of Sajid Nadiadwala who's Producer of her next film Housefull 4, gifted her books. Since then the actress is busy juggling with the multiple projects at the hour. She's hasn't been able to read any of them. Kriti had the busiest year shooting multiple projects in 2018.

The actress is done shooting Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, Luka Chuppi and currently shooting her next film 'Panipat' which is a period drama for which she's taking Marathi classes. 2019 will again keep her busy with promotions and four releases back to back.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates