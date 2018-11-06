Here's what Shahid Kapoor's son Zain will wear this Diwali

bollywood

Mira with husband Shahid Kapoor

Diwali is around the corner and while everybody is trying to put together something to wear on Diwali, Mira Kapoor has it all covered for her son. Mira, on Monday, took to her Instagram account to share her Son Zain Kapoor's Diwali clothes that he will don while celebrating his first Diwali. The picture features two outfits, a purple kurta, and a white kurta.



Mira Kapoor's Instagram story

In the post, Mira wrote "Zainu's Diwali outfits" and also tagged fashion designer Kunal Rawal. In September, Shahid Kapoor and Mira welcomed parenthood for the second time with their newborn son Zain Kapoor. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their first child, Misha, a year later in August.

In an earlier interview with mid-day, Shahid Kapoor had spoken about his feelings of embracing parenthood for the second time. Admitting to being a bundle of nerves during the birth of his first child in 2016, the actor reflected that Mira and he learnt valuable lessons while raising Misha. "It's completely different this time. I think we are calmer and more relaxed," he said, adding that he was "anxious" during his first brush with fatherhood. "Mira and I would be asking questions and having doubts. But this time around, we feel like veterans. We have done it once, so we can handle it this time around."

When he was asked if the couple has made a conscious effort of moulding Misha into the role of an elder sister, Kapoor said that they tried to make the change as organic as possible for their firstborn.

"With a two-year-old, you can't tell them too much and at the same time, you can't surprise them completely. So we make subtle mentions because kids are really absorbent. They learn from looking at things around. She is aware of the change without us having had a conversation with her."

