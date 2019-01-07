Here's what Shraddha Kapoor did on her long holiday in Austria

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor rings in the new year alone amidst the musical magic of Salzburg

Jetting off on her annual trip to ring in the New Year, Shraddha Kapoor returned from a week-long holiday in Salzburg, Austria, yesterday. The music aficionado spent her first moments of 2019 in the town that was home to her favourite composer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.



A source close to the actor tells mid-day, "Shraddha loves classical music, but her favourite composer is Mozart. She learnt to play his music on the piano since she was a child, so, ringing in the new year in Mozart's land was ideal. Austria is a feast for music lovers, given the NYE festivities. The celebrations begin early and go on for four days." Apart from attending live music performances, Kapoor, we're told, also heard the midnight bells of Salzburg Cathedral, and watched a fireworks show and the Waltz act at the New Year ball.

The city of Mozart, we hear, celebrated the beginning of 2019 with a lot of music. "She attended the New Year's Eve Concert, performed by Mozarteum Orchestra Salzburg, in the Grosses Festspielhaus, and other concerts at the Salzburg State Theatre. Shraddha travelled alone as she wanted to soak in the ambience in solitude. She attended the New Year's Day Concert, and spent time sight-seeing."

Before returning to the city, the actor also took a trip to the Danube river, we're told. Last year, she headed to Italy on a solo getaway, and then took the Eurail from London with her family.

